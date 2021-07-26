THREE rare Amur tiger cubs have taken their first steps outside at Highland Wildlife Park.

The litter of cubs was able to start exploring today following a successful health check and vaccinations from staff at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland last week.

Since being born in May, the cubs have spent most of their time with mum Dominika in the cubbing den. Now dad Botzman will be gradually introduced to them.

Highland Wildlife Park’s animal collection manager Keith Gilchrist said: “At 10 weeks old, our cubs are getting braver and more playful every day, with their personalities already starting to develop. It is lovely to see just how excited our visitors are to meet them.

“Given how young they are, they won’t be allowed outside for the whole day and will likely only be out for short bursts, followed by long naps indoors.”

The two female cubs will be named by the charity’s donors – but RZSS is now looking for help naming the boy via social media.

Gilchrist explained the park wants help choosing a suitable name that pays tribute to the animals’ Russian heritage.

“We are asking the public to help us name our little boy on our social media platforms, by picking from two names shortlisted by our keepers, Aleksander and Dimitri,” he explained.

“Aleksander was chosen as the cubs were born on carnivore keeper Alex’s birthday and Dimitri is a Russian name meaning earth-lover after Greek goddess Demeter.”

Wildlife Highland Park is still restricting numbers due to the Covid-19 situation, so visitors must book ahead if they hope to get a peak at the Amur tiger family.