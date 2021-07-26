Troon station has partially reopened, with services once again calling at the station.
Images show the full extent of the damage, with platform one is not scheduled to reopen until later in the week.
The station was hit by a blaze on July 17.
Platform one is scheduled to reopen on Friday July 30, when trains between Glasgow Central and Ayr will return to normal operation.
Troon station partially reopens tomorrow. Trains going SOUTH towards Ayr will stop at Troon as normal, however, trains heading NORTH to Kilwinning and Glasgow won't.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 25, 2021
ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: “We regret any disruption to services because we know how it will inconvenience our customers.
“However, the dreadful fire at Troon station left our colleagues at Network Rail with no option but to close the line, and we had to revise our services accordingly.
“It’s great to see that we are resuming services from Glasgow to Ayr today, with a full timetable expected to be operating on Friday, 30 July.”
