Hundreds of people lined the banks of the River Clyde to bid farewell to a cruise ship moored in Glasgow for over a year.

Large crowds watched and waved as the Miami-based Azamara Quest left the city and its pandemic-induced stay and made for the open ocean.

The shp has been in the city's King George V docks since June last year, alongside her sister ships Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Journey.

With cruise ships normally docking at Greenock’s Ocean Terminal, the arrival of the vessels last year brought out large crowds.

Eric Welsh, 77, was one local who was excited to see such large ships return to Glasgow.

He said: “I was born and bred in Renfrew and seeing ships back in the Clyde of that size is just something you’re not going to see again.

“The Clyde was the shipbuilding centre of the world and it’s sad to see the river so quiet when you think of some of the ships that were built here just down the river, the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary.

“It’s our heritage isn’t it?”

For David Sloan, 67, the experience brought back memories from his childhood.

He said: “It makes people realise how much the water comes up.

“When the QE2 launched away back in, I can’t remember what year it was, I stayed in Paisley and we went down there to watch that getting launched and we all had to start running because the water was all coming up through the fields… I’ve seen it all before.”

Pictures Gordon Terris

Daniel Craig, 50, returned to see the Azamara leave after watching the ships arrive last year.

He said: “I love ships, I’ve sailed up and down this Clyde many a time in warships.

“In my day we used to sail from KG5 docks all the way down here, all the way down to Erskine bridge and then onto the sea.

“It’s changed now, it’s more commercialised now, but it’s nice to see the ships.”

Over the past year, only a skeleton crew remained on the vessel.

As they sailed down the Clyde today, they waved goodbye to the crowds while a ‘Thank You’ banner hung from the side of the ship.

Carol Cabezas, Azamara President said: “We want to extend our thanks to Peel Ports for hosting the Azamara fleet and to the Glaswegian community who have no only welcomed our ships and crew with open arms but have also made an integral contribution in maintaining and preparing our vessels.”

She added: “As the ships prepare to return to the oceans, the generosity of Glasgow will be fondly remembered.”

The Azamara Quest will sail to Cadiz, Spain to finalise preparations before she returns to service in August.

So far no dates have been announced for the departure of Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Journey.