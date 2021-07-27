When it comes to artistic inspiration, the heavy mechanisms of the railway are an unlikely source of creativity.

But that’s exactly what young Scottish silversmith Ruth Page drew on when creating a new contemporary piece for an exhibition showcasing her traditional craft.

Ms Page has a fascination with the small details of Scotland’s rail infrastructure and architecture and has created a goblet which echoes the weights used on train signals.

The minimalist artwork, commissioned as part of her Scottish Goldsmiths Trust’s (SGT’s) Outstanding Student Award, features rectangular cut outs near the base, which give a glimpse of a cone with a tiny gold sphere that is also based on anti-trespass panels.

The goblet has been created from Fairmined silver, signalling SGT’s aim for Scotland’s to become a world leader in the use of ethically-sourced materials for jewellery and silversmithing.

Ms Page, a graduate of Edinburgh College of Art, said: “I found out about the award the same day I learned I’d graduated with a first – it was the best day of my life.

“The use of Fairmined silver was also important to me – it’s an issue that needs to be talked about.

“And now to have the piece selected for an exhibition that includes some superb pieces of gold and silversmithing going back to the 1880s is absolutely amazing.”

The goblet will be featured at the Celebrating our Craft exhibition, which is being hosted by luxury Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches, where Ms Page currently works, between August 26 and September 5.

The showcase will display 70 pieces created by its craftspeople throughout its 155-year history, with a selection of sporting trophies and awards among the famous exhibits.

A bowl and candlesticks created by Nicola Williams as part of the SGT Millenium Collection, which was created to celebrate the return of a parliament to Scotland and is on permanent loan to the First Minister, will also be on display.

Victoria Houghton, CEO of Hamilton & Inches, said: “The future of craft is incredibly important to us, which is why we are so proud to work with key establishments within Scotland and beyond to offer opportunities to young makers.

“Ruth’s exceptional goblet is the result of the skills and support from the established craftspeople of Hamilton & Inches. Passing on expertise from one generation to the next helps secure the longevity and preservation of craft in Scotland. In turn, we look forward to Ruth sharing her knowledge and expertise for years to come.”

SGT’s annual Outstanding Student Award invites entrants from Scottish art schools to create exceptional designs, with the finished item given a place in the Incorporation of Goldsmiths of the City of Edinburgh’s permanent collection.

Ebba Goring, SGT chief executive, said: “This is a wonderful piece of work by Ruth. It embodies exactly the kind of beauty and quality that we are trying to nurture among young Scottish silversmiths.

“The goblet is also notable because it is the first time the Outstanding Student Award design has been made from Fairmined silver. By commissioning this goblet in Fairmined silver we know it meets the Fairmined standards relating to social, economic and environmental standards.

“The SGT is committed to supporting and promoting the adoption of responsible and sustainable practices in jewellery and silversmithing. For it to be chosen to be exhibited alongside so many rare and unusual pieces created over more than 155 years underlines how exceptional it is.”