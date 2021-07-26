St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has thanked the Scottish Government and the SFA joint response group for their role in helping the Perth outfit play their Europa League clash against Galatasaray as normal.

There were fears that Saints may have to take on the Turkish giants at a neutral venue over two legs due to UK travel restrictions.

However, it was announced on Saturday that both the home and away ties will take place as normal.

The deal will be a major relief to the Scottish Cup and League Cup winners, who are likely to face the Turkish giants in the Europa League third qualifying round early next month.

Galatasaray lost 5-1 in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie against PSV Eindhoven. The losers drop into the Europa League to face Saints while the winners could meet Celtic.

Mitigations include a ban on away fans at each game; a maximum 48-hour stay for travelling clubs; a requirement to remain in the team bubble; and three mandatory PCR tests for each individual travelling.

Brown told of his delight at the exemption, saying: "The news that we are allowed to play our home Europa League qualifier at McDiarmid Park on August 12th was welcomed by everyone at the football club.

"Behind the scenes, everyone had been working hard to find a solution to have the fixture at our own stadium rather than at a neutral venue.

"Our head of football operations, Scott Boyd, led his team and had discussions with the relevant authorities to try and have the game played in Perth in front of our supporters.

"When the news was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, we were all delighted.

"To have it announced on the McDiarmid Park PA system and share the moment with our supporters during the game against Fleetwood Town made it even sweeter.

"I'd like to place on record our thanks from everyone at St Johnstone to the Scottish Government and the SFA's joint response group for their collaboration to find a solution during these ongoing challenging times.

"We are thrilled that we've been given special dispensation through the elite sport exemption.

"We now look forward to European football returning to our stadium next month and it will be quite an occasion for Callum and the players in front of as many fans as permitted to attend McDiarmid Park."