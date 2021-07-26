UNION branches representing almost 80,000 workers across Scotland have signed a joint letter to stop the use of land where the historic McVitie's factory in Glasgow stands for residential purposes.

It demands that Glasgow city councillors "take the necessary steps" to implement the planning embargo should Turkey-owned and UK-based Pladis push ahead with plans to close the biscuit factory.

Last month Pladis formally issued redundancy notices to the 472 staff at the factory.

Generations of families have worked at the Glasgow biscuit works which first opened in 1925 as part of the Macfarlane and Lang's Victoria Biscuit Works.

A petition of tens out thousands of signatures has been presented to the House of Commons over the proposed closure.

There has been anger and widespread opposition to the closure among not only the workers but communities across the east of the city and politicians across parties.

Campaigners say it is hoped a planning embargo on the site will act as a "disincentive" to the business deciding to close operations in Glasgow and "hopefully protect some of the livelihoods at risk".

READ MORE: McVitie's factory tax-funded rescue bid 'being considered' by ministers

GMB Scotland organiser, David Hume, said: "We have said that we will explore every avenue and exhaust every option to save these skilled manufacturing jobs in the East End and this is why we are writing to every Glasgow City Councillor seeking their support.

"With the support of the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council, the action group to save the jobs has formulated a robust and comprehensive counter proposal which will be submitted to the company on Tuesday, July 27.

"We are clear that only if they agree to co-operate to save these jobs and protect the history of our local community, should the land they own then be repurposed for residential use and then sold on for that purpose."

A Scottish Government-run action group, led by finance secretary Kate Forbes MSP and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken, has been meeting to discuss how the factory can be saved.

And a rescue plan to prevent the closure has shared with bosses during talks on the factory’s future.

Trade unions have outlined the details of a “counter proposal” to the management team at Pladis, which runs the East End plant.

Pladis has previously said it is committed to “meaningful consultation” with staff and their representatives. The firm’s UK and Ireland managing director David Murray said it needed to “take steps to address excess capacity in the UK” when the closure plans were announced.

Since the closure was announced, workers have formed the Save Our Jobs McVities Tollcross campaign. A petition, launched by the workers, has been signed by over 77,000 people.

It calls on Pladis to “think again” and consider the “impact of the closure not just on the workers but on the communities it serves”.

“McVities Tollcross has a proud history and heritage in the city of Glasgow and has served many communities with jobs and also kept the whole nation fed with great branded biscuits like Digestives and Hobnobs,” the petition adds.