Nicola Sturgeon will provide a Covid update today alongside National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.

It comes just over a week after Scotland moved down to level 0, the country's lowest level of restrictions.

Cases around the UK have been falling fast despite all Covid measures having been lifted in England on so called 'freedom day' on Monday July 19.

Scotland could scrap remaining restrictions on August 9, however the First Minister has already warned that base measures such as mask wearing will remain in place for the forseeable.

However, despite an overall drop in cases UK wide, the Highlands have seen a 1000% increase in infection rate due to tourists flocking to the north.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today?





Nicola Sturgeon will front a virtual press briefing on Covid at 2pm today.

How can I watch the briefing?





The briefing will be available to watch on BBC Scotland, and will be streamed live on the Scottish Government's social media pages.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

The First Minister will provide an update on case numbers, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations across the country.

Scottish Labour and the Scottish Tories have claimed in recent days that the Government has failed to meet their target of fully vaccinating all 40-49 years olds by July 26.

It's a claim that Sturgeon has denied as "downright inaccurate" and will likely touch on during her statement today.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'humiliating' failure to meet key vaccine target

She will also field questions from the press, who may ask about the prospects of easing restrictions on August 9.

The Government is still pushing for people to take up the vaccine offer, and the First Minister is expected to call once again for further uptake throughout the population.

No changes to the rules or restrictions are currently expected to be announced today, however the next date for easing measures - August 9 - could be up for discussion.

What are the vaccine rates in Scotland?