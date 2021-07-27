PART of Scotland's busiest motorway will close this weekend to allow for a new active travel bridge to be installed.
A full list of closures and diversions has been revealed for the M8 in Glasgow while work gets under way overnight on July 31.
The cyclist and pedestrian bridge connecting Sighthill to the city centre is part of the biggest active travel project in the UK and a wider £250million regeneration project in the area.
The main span of the 1000-tonne bridge will be installed overnight on July 31.
In order for the complex installation work to be carried out, a section of the M8 will close in both directions for 14-hours, from 9pm to 11am.
Here is the full list of closures and diversion routes:
Eastbound carriageway closure
1) North Street – St Georges Road – Phoenix Road – Dobbies Loan – Kyle Street – Baird Street – Castle Street – Jn 15 Castle Street Eastbound on slip.
2) M8 Jn 18 St Georges Road off slip – Follow Diversion 1.
3) Follow Diversion 1.
4) A82 Great Western Road – West Graham Street – Garscube Road – Follow Diversion 1.
5 Craighall Road – Follow Diversion 1.
Westbound carriageway closure
1) Jn 15 Stirling Rd W/B off slip – Stirling Rd - Cathedral St – North Hanover St – Dobbies Loan – Phoenix Rd – Jn 17 Phoenix Rd W/B on slip.
2) A803 S/B - Castle St – A803 N/B – Join Diversion 1.
3) A803 N/B – A803 N/B off slip to A804 Baird Street – Baird Street – Join Diversion 1
