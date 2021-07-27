FORMER Rangers, Dundee and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Graham Dorrans has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Dunfermline.
The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Australian outfit West Sydney Wanderers, with Dorrans returning to Scotland for "family reasons".
He had been training at Dens Park at the invitation of manager James McPake - a former team-mate at Livingston - as the former Scotland internationalist regained his fitness and looked for a new club.
#DAFC are delighted to announce the signing of Graham Dorrans on a 2 year deal 🏁— Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 27, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/qAJt0bg44R pic.twitter.com/RVhia3YbqA
It has been a busy window so far at East End Park as manager Peter Grant, who was appointed as Stevie Crawford's successor earlier this summer, fine-tunes his squad ahead of another promotion push for the Pars.
Rangers' Kai Kennedy, who impressed on loan at Raith Rovers last season, has joined on a temporary deal while his Ibrox team-mate Rhys Breen has made a permanent move to the Championship club.
One-time Partick Thistle midfielder Reece Cole has also been recruited and will compete with Dorrans for a starting berth in the middle, while Deniz Mehmet is the club's new No.1 after being brought in from Dundee United. Defender Ross Graham has also joined on loan from Tannadice.
Hearts forward Craig Wighton, Alloa goalkeeper Fraser Currid, Inverness striker Nikolay Todorov and Queen of the South midfielder Dan Pybus have also been signed by Grant this summer.
