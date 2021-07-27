'Not a day has gone by over the past year without a phone call asking when they will re-open," says Richard Donald, head of elderly wellbeing charity Glasgow's Golden Generation.

The long-running charity re-opened the first of its day centres in the city's West End yesterday, with strict Covid infection control measures including a reduction in daily numbers from the usual 120 to just 12.

The city-wide centres offer meals, activities and companionship for hundreds of older adults across the city and have been closed since March last year.

“Being picked up to go to the centre this morning was like getting out of prison after a long sentence", said Agnes, who attends the Fred Paton Day Centre.

“I’ve spent so much time indoors over the last 18 months with my family visiting but not daring to come in because they wanted to keep me safe.

“Lockdown was a long and lonely time, I’m just glad to be back.”

The charity closed its three day centres across the city in March 2020 to protect older adults, volunteers and staff. The remaining two centres, covering the east and west of Glasgow will re-open in mid-August.

While the centres have a usual running capacity of up to 120 adults per day across the city, initially less than a third of this will be able to attend meaning the charity will be initially operating at a loss.

It has launched a new fundraising drive to raise the necessary funds to reopen all face-to-face services in the coming weeks.

They been used as food hubs through the pandemic, delivering more than 23,000 food parcels to older adults since March 2020.

Richard Donald, Chief Executive of Glasgow's Golden Generation said: "Seeing what the charity has achieved in the last year has been truly humbling but the message from our service users has been overwhelming – they want to get back into the day centres again.

“Our priority is and always has been the safety and health of our older adults so we have been holding off until restrictions ease.

“That said we appreciate what a lifeline the charity is to older adults in the city so now is the right time to open, with plenty of health and safety measures in place.”

You can support the charity’s latest appeal on JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/campaign/welcomeback.