Well-known Scottish music festival 'Doune the Rabbit Hole' has been postponed for the second year running.

Based in Port of Menteith – the outdoor festival’s organisers took to Twitter yesterday evening to deliver the disappointing news to music lovers and festival-goers.

The announcement read: “We are heartbroken to announce the postponement of Doune The Rabbit Hole 2021 due to the continued uncertainty over the regulations for events that will be in place in Scotland by August 12.”

It was revealed that after meetings with Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, officials from Stirling Council, and the Scottish Government’s Major Events Team, they could no longer save the festival due to the doubt over public health regulations in August.

It is understood the postponement was a cautionary measure and the festival could have gone ahead if restrictions are eased according to plans laid out by the First Minister earlier this month.

However, an email from Stirling Council to the organisers calling for the festival’s go-ahead to be reviewed on August 9.

The delay in confirmation appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for the festival

The statement also read: “Accordingly, the council licensing panel has been called for 9 August to consider our festival starting August 12 and what conditions may be placed on it.

“These may be fine or may prove impossible for us to meet while providing an event of the quality you are used to.

“There is, therefore, no practical alternative but to cancel now, rather than potentially have to cancel on August 9 after we would have physically built the entire festival.”

The announcement has come 18 days before a vast amount of musicians, volunteers, employees, and ticket holders were set to take over the area but will now not have the opportunity until 2022.

After 85% of ticket holders rolled over their purchase from last year, organisers are now encouraging ticket holders to repeat the same process to ensure the festival can go ahead next year.