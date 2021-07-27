FORMER Aberdeen defender Shay Logan has signed a three-year deal at Balmoral Stadium as Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley unveiled two new signings.

Logan, 33, was a free agent after his contract at Pittodrie expired at the end of last season and is joined at the League One promotion hopefuls by Jevan Anderson, who joins on a one-year deal from Burton Albion.

Both players are available for Saturday’s curtain-raiser against Falkirk, with manager Paul Hartley telling the club’s website that he was delighted to add some defensive reinforcements ahead of the league campaign starting up.

“They are two superb signings for us,” he told the club's website. “A lack of defensive cover caused problems for us last season, so it’s great to have addressed that.”

Hartley revealed that the club have been tracking Logan – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts – for some time now, and that he expects the full-back’s vast experience of Scottish football to prove useful for his side’s title tilt.

𝙇𝙊𝙂𝘼𝙉 & 𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙊𝙉 ✅



We are delighted to confirm the signing of defenders Shay Logan and Jevan Anderson



Both players go into the squad for Saturday’s League One opener against Falkirk



👉 https://t.co/YXiYS6Q5Tr pic.twitter.com/iVnGii07B4 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 27, 2021

“We’ve been working on getting Shay over the last few weeks because it was clear he would be a huge asset to us,” Hartley explained. “It’s pleasing a player who was such a mainstay at Aberdeen for a number of years sees his future with us.

“Shay is the third player to join us this summer who was a regular at Premiership level last season, joining [former Ross County duo] Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper.

“Their experience will be of massive benefit to the younger players at the club in what we know is going to be another very challenging League One campaign.”

The Cove boss added that he expects Anderson to gain valuable minutes in first-team football this term after impressing in training during pre-season.

He added: “Jevan has been training with us and done very well.

“He’s an ambitious and talented young player and joining us gives Jevan the opportunity to gain first team experience.

“It’s vital we offer young players a platform to progress their careers and I’m certain Jevan can also make a big impact in the coming season.”