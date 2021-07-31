What’s the story?

The Goldbergs.

The former department store chain?

No, although I do miss Goldbergs. And C&A. I mean the TV sitcom about a dysfunctional-yet-loveable American family (not to be confused with the 1950s comedy series of the same name).

The Goldbergs are Adam (the geeky youngest sibling), Barry (the hot-headed middle child) and Erica (the rebellious eldest offspring) who live in a suburban town with their overbearing mother Beverly and long-suffering father Murray.

It is a joyous retro-fest of 1980s pop culture through TV, film, music, video games, toys and fashion. The storylines are loosely based on the childhood of the show’s creator, the real-life Adam F. Goldberg, who documented much of his formative years on VHS camcorder.

The Goldbergs. Picture: Channel 4

Tell me more.

This is the eighth series of The Goldbergs. A double bill of episodes is being shown each weekday afternoon on E4.

One of its much-beloved cast members George Segal died earlier this year, aged 87. The actor – whose six-decade-long career included an Oscar-nominated role in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? – had played Pops since 2013. His final on-screen appearance will air in the UK on Wednesday.

Anything else?

The episode, titled “Couple Off”, has been dedicated to Segal and features a montage-style tribute.

When can I watch?

The Goldbergs is on E4, weekdays, at 3pm.