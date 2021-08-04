The summer salad season is in full swing. As well as lots of varieties of lettuces the shops are bursting with asparagus, glorious bitter red radicchio, spicy radishes, peas and broad beans.

Burrata is an Italian cow’s milk cheese made from mozzarella and cream, delicious scattered on tomatoes or salad. Home- made salsa verde adds bright flavour. It’s also a great summer dressing for grilled fish or lamb.

Ingredients:

1 bunch asparagus spears

fennel bulb

1 little gem lettuce

1 small radicchio or red chicory

rocket leaves

2 X 125g Burrata

Salsa Verde

Extra virgin olive oil

Lemon rind and juice

Sea salt

Method:

Break the asparagus naturally and set aside the course ends of the stalks. (I use them for vegetable stock.)

Use a veg peeler or sharp knife to cut the stems and flower heads into ribbons.

Soak in a bowl of iced water.

Prepare the fennel the same way, trimming and preparing as ribbons.

Trim and cut the lettuce leaves, radicchio, and rocket into bite sized pieces.

Add to iced water to keep crisp.

To prepare the salad, drain and pat the leaves dry taking care not to bruise them.

Place in a serving bowl and toss with extra virgin olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Season with sea salt.

Tear the burrata cheese into pieces over the top of the leaves and drizzle with the salsa verde.

Taste it to make sure you get the balance of flavours right, creamy and full of zesty flavour but not too sharp.

Dress with fresh chopped parsley and lemon zest.

SUMMER SALSA VERDE GREEN SAUCE

2 large handfuls flat leaf parsley

1 large handful fresh basil

1 large handful rocket

6-8 leaves fresh mint

5-6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon capers in vinegar, well rinsed

1-2 flat anchovy fillets in oil

Quarter red onion, soaked in water

red wine vinegar

Black pepper

Sea salt to taste

Method:

Strip the herb leaves from the stalks and using a very sharp knife chop finely.

Add to a bowl and cover with 4-5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. This keeps the herbs bright and fresh and prevents discoloration.

Rinse and chop the capers and anchovies and add to the herbs.

Chop the red onion very finely and add.

Season by adding some red wine vinegar and black pepper and a very scant amount of sea salt as the capers and anchovies are already salty.

Blend in some more extra virgin olive oil to get a sauce consistency.

Best used on the day you prepare it, but it can refrigerated for a few days.

Mary Contini OBE is a writer and Director of Valvona & Crolla ltd.