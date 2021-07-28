The GB team are well known for their success in the velodrome, with Britain's top most decorated Olympic athletes track cyclists.

Former head of British cycling Dave Brailsford was credited with transforming a relatively minor sport in Britain into a medal making machine after Beijing 2008.

Since then the successes have kept rolling in, despite Brailsford leaving the team in 2014.

And now, there are plenty more opportunities for golden glory in Tokyo, not least from defending Olympic champions and married couple Laura and Jason Kenny.

Here's everything you need to know about the track cycling, when it starts and team GB's medal hopes...

When does the Olympic track cycling start?





The track cycling starts on Monday August 2 at 7:30am UK time.

It's good news for cycling fans in Britain, with sessions starting at breakfast time and lasting through until lunchtime, meaning you won't have to get up in the middle of the night to catch the action.

Team GB have medal races on 6 out of the 7 days in the velodrome, so it's set to be an action packed week of sport.

Who are GB's track cycling medal hopes?

Jason and Laura Kenny are two of track cycling's biggest names and both have the opportunity to become Britain's most successful Olympian of all time outright.

Laura has a golden track record at the Olympics, having won every event she has ever entered.

Meanwhile Jason has 6 gold medals, drawing with Sir Chris Hoy as the UK's most successful Olympian.

The women's team pursuit team of Katie Archibald, Josie Knight, Neah Evans and Elinor Barker will look to defend GB's title from Rio.

Katie Marchant aims to build on her bronze from Rio in the women's sprint.

Glory is also likely for the GB men, with Edward Clancy, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Oliver Wood racing to defend the title in the men's team pursuit.

Jack Carlin will compete against team mate Jason Kenny in the men's sprint, while Matthew Walls takes on the omnium and the Madison.

Ryan Owens will partner Jason in the men's team sprint, yet another title GB aims to defend.