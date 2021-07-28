An island wildlife spot was saved from potential destruction by a fire after brave locals formed a ‘human chain’ to stop it spreading.

More than 40 people raced from Shieldaig, in Wester Ross, Scottish Highland to Shieldaig Island - a quarter of a mile off-shore – after a fire broke out on Saturday.

The army of volunteers assembled after a plea for people to ‘bring buckets’ to the island bird sanctuary was posted on a community Facebook page.

Locals from Shieldaig - which is on the North Coast 500 driving route and has a population of around 85 - spent hours trying to bring the fire on the island under control.

The fire is suspected to have been started by someone camping on the island – which has been owned by the National Trust for Scotland since 1970.

Shieldaig Island is home to birds, including kestrels, herons, owls and sea eagles, and is almost entirely covered in pine trees, believed to have been planted a century ago.

The trees were originally planted to provide the village with poles for fishing nets and ships – but some had to be cut down to help prevent the spread of the fire.

The Shieldaig Outdoor Adventures company, which transport helpers onto the island, said a ‘potential tragedy’ had been avoided by the community effort.

Commenting on social media about the fire, local Steve Carter said: “Some complete plank has camped on Shieldaig Island and has lit a fire.

“This may end up very badly. It hasn't rained for three weeks.

“Impressive response from the village.

"Fire out but smouldering, so a human chain has been created across the island and buckets are being transported to douse.”

Music composter Steve said more than 40 people flocked to the Island with buckets to help curb the blaze.

A post on the Shieldaig Outdoor Adventures Facebook page on Saturday night said: “A potential tragedy avoided.

"This afternoon smoke was spotted on Shieldaig Island.

“Luckily it was seen earlier enough for the community to rally together with great spirit and help from visitors too to get it under control.

“After a few hours the fire was out.

"Later on the local fire team also made an inspection and cooled any lingering hot spots.

"The cause of the fire is unknown but it’s a good reminder of how dangerous things are right now.

“The island is also a nature reserve, please do not venture on to it.

A post on the Shieldaig Community Association page on Saturday night said: “Well done to everyone who helped put the fire out on the island.

"Incredible effort from everyone. Locals and tourists all helping together. Never knew Shieldaig had so many buckets.”

