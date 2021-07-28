The latest figures released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) have recorded 10,324 Covid-19 related deaths.
NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
The latest figure from the week of July 19-25 have seen 56 deaths which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of nine from the previous week.
Deaths from all causes were 11% higher than the five-year average last week at 1,110.
As at 25 July 2021, 10,324 COVID-related deaths registered, increase of 9 from previous week to 56. More deaths involving COVID in people under 65 than people aged 85 or over, with 15 deaths of people aged between 45 and 64. https://t.co/wkYspIP8Oz #NRSStats #COVID-19 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/s34mP1En6k— NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) July 28, 2021
There were eight deaths in Glasgow City and seven deaths in each of North Lanarkshire, City of Edinburgh and Dundee City.
Of the deaths recorded, 43 were in hospitals, five in care homes, and eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting. Most excess deaths occurred at home, with home and non-institution deaths remaining around a third above average.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week, there were 56 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
“Last week there were more deaths involving Covid in people under 65 than people aged 85 or over, with 15 deaths of people aged between 45 and 64.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment