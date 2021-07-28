Andy Murray’s bid for a fourth Olympic medal ended with a painful defeat in the men’s doubles alongside Joe Salisbury in the quarter-finals in Tokyo.

They lost to Croatian duo Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig who are now guaranteed to play for a medal.

The Scot, who is the only tennis player ever to win successive gold medals, described himself as ‘crushed’ following the loss.

On Twitter he wrote: “I feel crushed after today's loss sport can be brutal.

“Thanks so much @joesalisbury92 for the opportunity to play. You were brilliant. I wish it could have gone a little better but s*** happens. And if this is the end of my @olympics journey i want to say a huge thanks to @TeamGB and all the tennis support team for everything they have done to help me perform at my best over the years. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent you and my country at 4 Olympics and it’s given me some of the best memories of my life.”

Given his ongoing struggles to stay fit, which included pulling out of the singles here with a thigh strain, it seems highly unlikely he will compete at a fifth Games in Paris in three years’ time.

He said: “I don’t know if I’ll get the opportunity to play again.

“I’ve loved every minute of playing in the Olympics. I wish that today could have gone differently.

“I had another chance with Joe to win a medal, we were so close, and that’s what’s disappointing. I would like to have done some stuff differently in the match to try to help out more.”