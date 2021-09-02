Martin Compston is returning to his Scottish roots as he stars in new drama, The Rig, set in the North Sea.

The plot revolves around Kishorn Bravo oil rig and will reportedly focus on climate change and include explosions.

Compston will play a crew member on the rig, joined by Game of Thrones star Iain Glen and Schitt's Creek actor Emily Hampshire.

Here's everything you need to know about the Glaswegian's new drama...

When will The Rig be released?





Directed by Thomas Vincent, who is well known for his work on BBC drama Bodyguard, The Rig began filming in March 2021.

There is currently no official release date for the six-part series, however it is likely to hit our screens sometime in 2022.

New pictures were released in early August, which Compston tweeted, making reference to his other Scottish drama Vigil, which is currently showing on BBC One.

Can confirm I don’t die in first ten minutes, after that it’s every boiler suit for themselves https://t.co/lMVpibHa95 — martin compston (@martin_compston) September 2, 2021

What's the plot?





The official synopsis describes a mysterious situation which leaves oil rig workers in danger: "When the crew are due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.

"As they endeavour to discover what’s driving this force, bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination."

How can I watch The Rig?





The Rig is exclusive to Amazon Prime, meaning you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to be able to watch.

Prime offers a 30-day free subscription, before charging you monthly as a member.

Who is in the cast line-up?





Joining Martin Compston, who plays communications officer Fulmer Hamilton, is fellow Line of Duty actor Rochenda Sandall as medic Cat Braithwaite.

The show's famous line up doesn't stop there however: Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire plays scientist and oil company rep Rose Mason, while Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen plays boss Magnus MacMillan.