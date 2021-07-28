People from the EU and US who have been fully vaccinated will now be able to avoid quarantine when arriving in England, it has been confirmed.

At present, people who have been fully vaccinated in the UK do not need to isolate when travelling from amber list countries - except from France, however the exemption did not apply to people vaccinated outside of the UK.

The UK government's Covid Operations committee met early on Wednesday and made the decision.

US citizens must have a vaccine card proving their full vaccination to be exempt, while EU citizens need to possess the bloc's "green pass" showing their vaccination status to be exempt from isolation.

More details are set to be released later on Wednesday, July 28, but it is not yet known when the change will come in - and whether it will relate just to England, or the whole of the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that talks on travel were taking place between the four nations.

The travel industry has been pushing for the change in the rules so that people living abroad can more easily come to the UK for holidays or to visit loved ones.

However, although they will be able to avoid quarantine in England, US citizens are urged not to travel to the UK by their country's health protection agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the US border remains closed to the UK, as well as many other countries, except for US citizens.