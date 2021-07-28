The Scottish Government has recorded more than 1,100 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,179 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 135 more than Tuesday’s cases.
Nine further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore is 7,911.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,324 as of July 25.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
READ MORE: Jason Leitch warns of fourth Covid wave this winter despite vaccine success
Of the 28,268 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 4.8% were positive, 0.8% less than those on Saturday.
A total of 63 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is the same amount as yesterday, with 474 in hospital overall.
2,245 first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,002,903 while 3,125,690 people have now received a second dose.
MORE: Scotland records 56 Covid deaths with majority aged under 65
One of Scotland’s top health experts has warned of a fourth wave of coronavirus this winter.
Professor Jason Leitch told a Scottish Government briefing that there would likely be another wave, however he “would not expect” another lockdown.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment