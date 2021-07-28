The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) has delivered 10,000 vaccines to individuals across the country on its vaccination bus.

The mobile unit, which has been used as part of Scotland’s national vaccine programme, has been travelling the country and encouraging people over the age of 18 to come for their first jab, and administer second doses.

To mark the 10,000 jab milestone, the SAS, working with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, brought the vaccination bus to Scotland’s national stadium, Hampden Park on Wednesday, July 28.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf, MSP, was in attendance at Hampden to help mark this achievement and to witness the vital work being carried out.

He met with the Consultant Paramedic Paul Kelly, who has been leading the vaccination bus programme with other colleagues, and Scottish Professional Football League Referee John Beaton, who was there to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Over the last six months, the SAS has been working in partnership with health boards and local authorities to support the delivery of the national vaccination programme. This has included taking the vaccination bus to local community settings, such as football grounds and shopping centre car parks, to demonstrate the benefits of a responsive and tailored approach to reach communities across Scotland.

Pauline Howie, Chief Executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “Reaching the milestone of delivering 10,000 doses of the vaccine is incredibly significant, and it’s been made possible with the dedication of our colleagues, and our close working with Scottish Government, Health Boards and local authorities across Scotland to reach into communities.

“It’s so simple to get vaccinated and protect yourself and others from Covid-19. Just come along to our vaccine buses, roll up your sleeve, and our professional team will administer the vaccine. If we work together, we can all do our part in beating the Pandemic.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The vaccination programme has been a huge success and it is great to see so many people taking advantage of the mobile units. It is fantastic that the staff at the vaccination bus have administered 10,000 jags and I want to thank them all for their hard work in helping to get our national programme out into the community, making getting a vaccine easier than ever.

“You can pop in to the bus while you are out shopping or walking and staff will answer any questions you have in relation to the Covid-19 vaccination.

“All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant so I urge everyone to take advantage of the vaccination programme which is open to every adult in Scotland.”

Dr Emilia Chrighton, Deputy Director for Public Health for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, added: “We’d like to thank everyone who has come forward so far to receive a vaccination. This is the single biggest factor in helping us control the virus.

“The vaccine bus has played a key role in the vaccination programme rollout so far, and alongside drop-in clinics and appointment clinics, has helped provide as many routes to vaccination to make it as easy for the public as possible.”