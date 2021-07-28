ON the side of a pool on Wednesday, almost 6000 miles from home, a quartet of British swimmers huddled together, one for all, all four now Olympic gold medallists, and wondrously so.

James Guy wept openly, from almost the microsecond that their victory in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay was confirmed. Matthew Richards, at age 18 their water baby, seemed a little unsure where to look as they broke and cameras flashed in their eyes. And as for Tom Dean, a champion twice over following his extraordinary triumph the day before, this capped 24 hours which, he acknowledged, were “unreal, a complete whirlwind.”

As for Duncan Scott, he grinned broadly, as well he might. Three Olympic silvers, from Rio and Tokyo. But, at last, a prized gold, the first from a Scot at these Games. In a European record, no less. The 24-year-old from Alloa has, however, not scaled these heights without a streak of undiluted perfectionism. “We were so close to the world record at the end,” he proclaimed. “If anything, I'm a bit gutted."

In jest, if you suspect not wholly. It says much of what standards he has set that a time of 6:58.58, a mere three-hundreds off a benchmark set by the United States in 2009, was still the tiniest of blots on this masterpiece of a landscape when he returned, several hours later, with a little perspective in tow.

“It was a great moment,” said Scott, who could still conclude this week with his collection upped to six. And yet, he added: “there’s not many occasions you’re going to be 0.03 seconds off the world record. I don’t even know what that is…I put my head down one stroke early or something? That’s just being picky. I’m delighted with it. More because I knew we have a good team. I’m just buzzing with it.”

If he had felt a drop of deflation after losing out to Dean by a similarly invisible margin the morning before, this was immediate therapy of the highest order. Dean’s opener, by his now unfathomable high standards, was a little sluggish before Guy, the relay master, propelled himself into a lead which would never be lost. Richards, torched by heat like none before, kept his cool.

As for Scott? Simply majestic, as his cohorts anticipated.. “As soon as Duncan led the 100 to go I thought game over,” underlined Guy. “He's not letting anyone past him - he's Duncan Scott. He ain't letting him go past him.” His split of 1:43.45 was 0.77 secs quicker than Dean’s revised British record that brought him individual gold. The Russians and Australia shared the podium but he was several steps ahead.

”Duncan has joined the 1:43 club on relay splits which is a pretty exclusive club to be part of,” praised Dean. “I never had any doubt he was going to do something special after seeing him yesterday. Because he is such a professional in the pool and out.”

This is the first time the UK has captured more than two swimming golds for the first time since 1908. A century later, Rebecca Adlington, brought back two by herself from Beijing. Dean could yet surpass that in the medley relays this weekend with Scott equally game to increase his count.

Guy’s butterfly skills will also open doors. Everyone’s friend, a lover of life and fast cars, his fulsome devotion to his cause is occasionally obscured. “All the early mornings, all the years of getting up at 10 past four, we're here and it's finally nice to do it,” he underlined with eyes moist.

“Hurting me most was getting fourth in Rio (in the 200 free). Tom getting gold yesterday, my training partner, I felt like I was swimming with him, that's why I was so emotional. For him to do that is a dream come true for me.

“To see that live after what we've been through every day, pushing each other all the time, being competitive in training, it's paid off. It just shows if you work hard, have a plan and stick to it, it does happen.”

Elsewhere, British hope Abbie Wood was fourth in the women’s 200m individual medley as Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu claimed her fourth Olympic gold while Anna Hopkin set a UK record of 52.75 secs in the heats of the women’s 100m free.

For Ross Murdoch, however, it is Games over. Fifth in the semis of the 200m breaststroke in 2:09.97 would not grant the British record holder his fervent wish to become an Olympic finalist. His last opportunity surely, unless an unexpected relay summons is pulled out of the bag.

“It’s not great is it?” the 27-year-old winced. “I’ve not made the final which was ultimately my aim.” He promised to take a swing at regaining his Commonwealth crown in Birmingham next summer but offered no assurance beyond. “But I don’t think I could have done any more. At the end of the day, I’ll be happy with my swimming journey when I look back on it.”