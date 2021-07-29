Track cycling is much anticipated at the Olympics, especially for fans of Team GB who often prove dominant in the velodrome.

The BBC have an extensive commentary team for the Tokyo games, who, despite not being in Japan, are on top of all the action.

We might recognise cycling pundits Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton, but what about the voices behind the commentary.

Here's everything you need to know about the BBC's track cycling commentary team...

Who is in the BBC's track cycling commentary team?





The BBC's track cycling commentary team is made up of Chris Boardman, Simon Brotherton and Jill Douglas.

Chris Boardman is no stranger to the track or even golden glory; he won Olympic gold in the individual pursuit in 1992 and won three stages of the Tour de France.

Since his retirement, the father of six has also played various key roles in Team GB and British cycling, including equipment and technical manager and technical advisor.

Simon Brotherton is a seasoned professional in BBC commentary, having worked for the institution since his school days.

Aside from cycling, he has commentated on the Premier League and speed skating at the Winter Olympics.

Scotland's Jill Douglas is a sports presenter who has worked for the ITV and the BBC.

She is one of the few BBC presenters actually in Japan, and was at the finish line of the road races in Tokyo earlier this week.

When does the track cycling start?





Track cycling starts on Monday August 2 at 7:30am UK time.

Britain will be hoping for a repeat of their games in Beijing, London and Rio, which saw the team accumulate 32 medals.

Famous faces including Laura and Jason Kenny as well as Scotland's own Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Jack Carlin will all go for gold in numerous events.