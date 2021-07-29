A man has been arrested after a priest was 'assaulted' in a church in Edinburgh while he was praying.

At around 9.30am on Monday, the priest was praying alone inside St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral on York Place in the capital.

An investigation was launched after claims by the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh that the priest was "hit on the head with a glass bottle".

Police Scotland have now confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in Cumbria in connection with the incident.

The man has also been arrested in connection with a further assault in Princes Street Gardens.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in Cumbria in connection with an assault at a cathedral on York Place in Edinburgh and a further assault at Princes Street Gardens.

"The incidents happened around 09.35 and 09.45 on Monday, July 26."