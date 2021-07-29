People around the country have grown up with X-Factor on their screens every Saturday night, but after 17 years, the show is finally coming to an end.

Simon Cowell's talent programme has seen breakthrough acts such as One Direction, Alexandra Burke and Little Mix rise to worldwide fame.

Various celebrities have featured on the show, either as guest judges or live performers, with millions of people frequently tuning in.

There is no doubt however that over recent years, popularity has been waning, to the point the show will not return this autumn.

Here's everything you need to know about why X-Factor has been cancelled.

Why has Simon Cowell cancelled X-Factor?

According to reports, Simon Cowell has cancelled the X-Factor to prevent the talent show from becoming a "joke".

Between 2010 and 2018, viewing numbers reduced by over 50%, from 17.2 million to 5.2 million in the respective finals.

An X-Factor source said that the show could return in 2023, however others have claimed a UK return seems unlikely.

"Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale. Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call — not ITV’s — whether or not he drops it.

"Clearly the last thing he wants is for The X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke. It is still on the back-burner and there’s the option to return it in 2023."

What will replace X-Factor?





The music mogul isn't abandoning TV completely however, instead launching a new show called Walk the Line, according to the Sun.

It's been described as a "musical version" of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and will feature people performing in front of Cowell and his panel.

Rather than a talent contest, Cowell's new venture is being described as a gameshow, although ITV sources have stressed it is not "a direct replacement for the X-Factor."

Not everyone is sad about the cancellation and least of all former contestants Jedward, who tweeted: "X-Factor has been axed mission complete".

The brothers have spoken out against Simon Cowell's label Syco's treatment of artists, and described him as "nothing but a bad facelift."