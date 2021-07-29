Strong winds in the form of Storm Evert are set to hit parts of the UK this week, with gusts of up to 75mph expected.
It comes as a UK wide heatwave makes way for heavy rain and flash flooding across the four nations.
Storm Evert will affect the south west of England and Wales, and comes just days after the Government confirmed a package for flood prevention schemes.
The announcement came after flash floods in London forced hospitals to evacuate patients last week.
Here's what you need to know about Storm Evert...
When is Storm Evert set to hit?
Storm Evert will hit parts of south England and Wales on Thursday and Friday this week.
Various weather warnings are in place across these areas, with the Met Office warning that the storm could bring "unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain”.
According to weather forecasters, the public should remain "weather aware" in the face of these conditions, with the potential for travel disruptions and damage to infrastructure.
Cornwall is likely to see the worst of the gusts, where winds could hit 75mph.
Elsewhere, hilly and coastal areas will be worst affected with winds between 45-55mph.
The storm is expected to batter the south west over the course of Thursday and Friday.
It comes following a week of bad weather across the UK, where flood warnings have been in place in a variety of areas after a hot weather spell.
