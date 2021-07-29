WORSHIPPERS prayed together outside the "charred shell" of a church which was ravaged in the West End yesterday. 

Church-goers knelt outside what remains of St Simon's Church last night in what was described as a "truly sad day" for Glasgow's Catholic community. 

A fire broke out at the Partick chapel in the early hours of yesterday morning and emergency crews raced to the scene at around 2.40am and nearby residents were evacuated from their homes. 

It is feared the building may be beyond repair, though some have argued for the the church to be rebuilt on the same spot it has stood on since 1858. 

The Archdiocese of Glasgow, the Vatican's authority in the city, said the church had been "reduced to a charred shell". 

Glasgow's third-oldest Catholic church, it was known for serving the city's Polish community and its cafe which was popular with locals. 

Police are at the very early stages of an investigation into the blaze. In an appeal issuedlast night, cops urged anyone who may have been in the area to come forward with information regarding anything that may have sparked the inferno. 

 