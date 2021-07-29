With travel restrictions in place for most of the last year, we’ve all been missing going away for the night and having a change of scenery. But now that our world is opening back up, we can enjoy luxury escapes once again – and Boutique 50 is the perfect place to start.

This brand-new hotel, set to open on August 20, boasts a sleek design and an ideal location in the heart of Glasgow’s west end.

“Covid has had a massive impact on people’s travel, so we really wanted to capture that holiday experience and bring it home,” explains owner Jonathan Doherty.

A boutique hotel with just ten rooms, you are guaranteed to feel spoiled with the personal touches on offer. Smart TV, a coffee machine and a music player are just some of the features included in each room as standard, with one suite even including a large bath in the centre of the room and another featuring a waterfall shower.

It’s features like this that will make Boutique 50 the ideal destination for those who want to get away and be a tourist in their own country (or even their own city). Boutique 50 – which is located on Bentinck Street in Finnieston – also offers electric bikes to hire and explore the city in style.

“Guests can pop down to reception and then pick up the bikes,” explains Mr Doherty. “You don’t need to be mega-fit to use them because the motor will help you out, but they offer a great way to get around the west end.

“Our guests can also hire out tennis racquets and balls, because the Kelvingrove Tennis Club is right next to the hotel. As soon as you log on to the Wi-Fi you will get a tourist information pack, which will tell you all of the small, niche restaurant and bars that you might not know about. It’s a case of giving people an experience as well as just a room – the best places to eat, have a drink, go for a walk.”

But what if you would rather just relax in the hotel? Fortunately, Boutique 50 has an in-house dining room where you can enjoy afternoon tea or a ‘wine and nibbles’ package, as well as a continental breakfast each morning. The entire hotel has been finished to an exceptionally high standard, with weeks of intense building work undertaken to transform it into a luxury venue.

“All our rooms have been designed by Robbie Crocker, a local designer based in the west end who has created the whole refurbishment from start to finish.

“We have two floors, it was originally a residential townhouse and then was later a bed and breakfast, but it has been untouched for years.

“We have revamped it and brought back some of the Victorian appeal to it– with our furniture, lighting, chandeliers. We have had to redo everything in terms of electricals and plumbing but it’s been worth it.”

If you are interested in a stay at Boutique 50, make sure to keep an eye on their website for when the booking system goes live on August 5th.

“But being a boutique hotel with only ten rooms,” Mr Doherty cautions, “we expect them to be snatched up quite quickly!”

This article is brought to you in association with Boutique 50.