Two-fifths of Scottish students are not confident about securing new employment, a new study has revealed examining the impact of lockdowns on young people.

However, job satisfaction among young people has risen since last year, with 67% of young people feeling good about their current job situation – a 12% increase from the previous Lockdown report in the winter.

The study of nearly 2,500 young people, commissioned by the Scottish Government, and delivered by the Scottish Youth Parliament, YouthLink Scotland and Young Scot, observed their concerns in response to the pandemic as many return to in-person education and work as lockdown restrictions ease.

In general, employment and finances were leading worries among young people, with more than a third (36%) admitting that their work hours had been cut, while a fifth (22%) were placed on furlough, and 18% lost their job entirely.

This comes when over a third (36%) don't know where to access information on financial support.

🚨NEW RESEARCH🚨@OfficialSYP @YouthlinkScot & @YoungScot have launched findings of #LockdownLowdown – our survey on the impacts of #COVID19 on young people as lockdown eases.



For key findings and full report visit ⬇️ https://t.co/WEMUyL2R9B pic.twitter.com/Glct7Fikcw — Young Scot (@YoungScot) July 29, 2021

The Lockdown Lowdown survey identified mental health as a further concern among young people, with over a third (35%) worried about their mental wellbeing and two fifths (40%) not confident about accessing information on mental health and wellbeing.

Following the reopening of schools and learning environments, over three quarters (76%) of young people have returned to in-person education – with 85% happy to be back.

However, nearly half of respondents (44%) felt unprepared in the run-up to this year's assessments, and only 2 in 5 (38%) were confident that the grades determined by their teachers would be delivered fairly.

Kirsten Urquhart, Interim CEO of Young Scot, said: "Given the immense challenges young people have faced throughout the pandemic, it's no surprise to see rising concern over future employment.

"While a surge in job satisfaction is cause for cautious optimism – we want to reassure young people that Young Scot is here to support every young person with their next steps as we begin to recover from the pandemic."

Josh Kennedy MSYP, Chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: "Meaningfully engaging with the views of young people is the only way to ensure that decisions are made with their views and needs at the centre.

"The latest LockdownLowdown report makes it very easy for decision-makers to find out what young people think about restrictions easing. Young people have had an incredibly challenging time over the last year and a half.

"I would encourage every decision-maker in Scotland to look at the views presented in this report and consider them when making decisions about how Scotland comes out of the Pandemic."

Tim Frew, CEO of YouthLink Scotland, said: “As we strive to return our lives to normal after this really challenging period, it’s vital that government and other decision makers know where young people are at, and their thinking on the pandemic.

"In this latest survey there are very clear messages from young people around anxiety about future employment prospects, mental health remains a significant concern and there are clearly issues about the impact lockdown has had on assessments and results."