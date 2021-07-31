STYLE AND SUBSTANCE

Built as a Lake District retreat for a Lancashire mill owner in 1742, it was later the childhood holiday home of Beatrix Potter and she returned as an adult, staying here while she edited The Tales of Peter Rabbit.

SLEEPING MATTERS

Country house-style five-star comfort, with spectacular views of the lush countryside, baby lambs and Esthwaite Water that inspired the creator of Peter's Rabbit. I enjoyed the most blissful bathtime soak gazing onto the rolling fields as the sun streamed through the large (but still private) windows.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

There is a real focus on local produce, with breakfast sausages and bacon sourced from local butchers and moreish home baked bread. Dinner options will appeal to meat and fish eaters with a taste for the traditional. We opted for grilled fillet of salmon with a crushed pink peppercorn sauce, with potatoes and veg. Puddings are hearty with crumbles and poached pears satisfying sweet tooths. The service was second-to-none - friendly and swift with plenty of sightseeing tips dished out along with the plates.

DRINK IN THE SIGHTS

Where do you start? Near Sawrey is a cluster of picturesque cottages, tea rooms and country pubs. The 17th century Hill Top Farm, once owned by Beatrix Potter, is a mere four-minute walk away. The property is now a museum, owned and run by the National Trust and is one of the most visited houses in the Lake District, with queues forming on most days during the Summer.

NICE TOUCH

Never mind your tea/coffee and if you are lucky, dry biscuit, all the rooms here include a bottle of delicious, sweet sherry - a first for me in a hotel. Others, take note.

ABOUT THE AREA

The attractive village of Near Sawrey is situated two miles from Hawkshead down the eastern side of Esthwaite Water, overlooked by the woods and tarns of Claife Heights. Beatrix Potter called the village 'as near perfect a little place as I ever lived in' and it's not hard to see why. A car is useful to take in nearby Windermere and Ambleside for a hike, gentle stroll or lake swim. We had one of the best (and biggest) scones we've ever tasted at the Blue Bird Cafe in Conniston.

Caroline Wilson

Bed & Breakfast from £90.00 to £190.00. A freshly prepared three-course dinner with local produce is available at £37.95 per person - 24 hours noticed is required.

Visit www.eeswyke.co.uk/