Edinburgh Foodies Festival

6-8 August. Tickets from £19 (children under 12 go free). Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two), 73 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DS.

Foodies Festival - the UK’s biggest gourmet food, drink and music festival series in the UK - returns to Edinburgh this August in a brand new venue. Some of the stars who will be in attendance include Bake Off 2020 winner Peter Sawkins who will be baking live and Tom Rhodes, champion of Masterchef 2021. At the three-day festival visitors can enjoy the Chefs Theatre, Cake & Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre, a Shopping Village (featuring award-winning artisan producers) and a Street Food Avenue (with an array of international cuisine).

https://foodiesfestival.com/

Artist-Led Workshops

2 and 6 August. Free (booking required). The Tall Ship at Riverside, 150 Pointhouse Place, Glasgow, G3 8RS.

This summer The Tall Ship Glenlee will play host to five performers who will lead exciting, innovative and thought provoking workshops and performances for visitors. This week sees Stephen Halkett’s Save the Planet workshop. The Glaswegian comic and science teacher is the host of this fun-filled interactive show on how to save our planet with lots of games, jokes and laughter along the way!

https://thetallship.com/your-visit/what-s-on-events/summer-programme-artist-led-workshops/

Groovy Geology

2 August. Entry from £5.50. Hopetoun House, South Queensferry, EH30 9SL.

Enjoy your bank holiday at Hopetoun with a Ranger-led stroll along the foreshore. Explorer part of the best of West Lothian’s geological resource, with the chance to spot some local wildlife as you go along! The exact times of the walk are subject to change with the tidal forecast and will cover around 3 miles with rough underfoot conditions so requires a good level of fitness!

https://hopetoun.co.uk/

Preston Hall Walled Garden

1-29 August. Entry from £6. Preston Hall Estate, Pathhead, Edinburgh, EH37 5UG.

Opening for the month of August only is the Preston Hall Walled Garden. Set within 200 acres of private parkland, this three and a half acre garden has been lovingly restored over the last ten years by local hero Richard Edward. Take a stroll and discover the flower garden, restored Victorian greenhouses, two gazebo towers, and endless beautiful plants and flowers - it’s the perfect place to enjoy some summer sunshine.

https://www.prestonhall.co.uk/

Wanderings by Emma-Louise Grady

30 July - 20 August. Entry Free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

Upright Gallery’s latest exhibition comes from exciting up and coming artist Emma-Louise Grady who has already had her work exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy ‘New Contemporaries 2020’. In this exhibition Grady has drawn upon her Irish roots and explores the intricate Celtic designs and patterns.

https://www.uprightgallery.com/now.html

Falkland Estate Trail of Thought

3 July - 26 September. Entry Free. Falkland Estate, Falkland, KY15 7AF.

Created for Fife Contemporary by artist and designer Sebastian Chaloner, and actor and writer Lesley Acheson is the Trail of Thought. Giving visitors free rein to discover the hidden artworks within Falkland Estate there is no right or wrong route to take! Although the trail is a long one (nearly four and a half miles) there are a couple of respite spots along the way.

https://www.fcac.co.uk/exhibitions/falkland-estate-trail-of-thought/

Kirkcaldy Walking Festival

31 July - 8 August. Free. Various locations across Kirkcaldy.

Local organisations will be leading free walks at locations across Kirkcaldy this summer. With both short and more challenging routes, as well as themed walks featuring wildlife, heritage and health there’s a walk for everyone. Not only is this festival a great chance to get outside and moving, it’s also a chance to meet new people and learn about some fantastic local organisations.

https://www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/project/walking/

MOVE

3-7 August. Pay what you can. Silverknowes Beach, Boardwalk Beach Club, EH4 5ES.

Move is the inaugural show from Disaster Plan - a new company from the award-winning team behind Blow Off, Beats, Heads Up and Chalk Farm. The show is inspired by the ancient keening rituals and explores themes of migration, loss and communal healing. Using a combination of storytelling, choral soundscape and Gaelic song, five women portray the ebb and flow of people across the globe throughout the ages. The performance will take place outdoors on the beach, so be sure to wear suitable clothing and footwear. The performance will also be available to stream on demand from late August.

https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/move-in-person

Thistles, Sunflowers and Dreamscapes

3-30 August. Entry Free. Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street, Edinburgh Old Town, EH1 1SR.

The first major solo show in five years from Bulgarian-born, Edinburgh-based artist Diana Savova is on display at the Scottish Storytelling Centre. The exhibition features over 30 brand new works in ink, oil and acrylic that reflect on notions of home, migrations and roots through the symbolism of sunflowers and thistles.

https://scottishstorytellingcentre.online.red61.co.uk/event/913:3878/

Medicine

4-29 August. Tickets from £37. Traverse Theatre, 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2ED.

Domhnall Gleeson leads a formidable cast in this new play from Irish playwright Enda Walsh. Medicine examines social responses to mental health concerns in a way that is devastatingly funny and profoundly moving whilst deconstructing the fabric of theatrical performance by shattering the boundary between cast and audience.

https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/medicine-edinburgh-international-festival

