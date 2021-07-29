JACK ROSS admitted he was delighted to get the job done as Hibernian booked their place in third round qualifying of the Uefa Conference League with victory over Santa Coloma.

The Edinburgh outfit bounced back from a goal down to defeat the Andorran side 1-2 on the night to register a 1-5 win on aggregate.

Jamie Murphy equalised moments after the home side took a shock lead through Guillaume Lopez and Daniel Mackay then grabbed Hibernian’s second shortly after.

Hibs will now face Rijeka and manager Ross told of his delight after the full-time whistle.

He explained: “I’m really pleased to have won the tie and to have progressed comfortably. It was a little bit frustrating in places and we were disappointed to go behind.

“But the response was good and the winning habit is important, especially in Europe. We felt as though we had more control of the game than we did last week.

“It was just frustrating to allow the opportunities as the game went on and they threw caution to the wind. In some ways it was good for Matt Macey to get some action, he’ll be sharp for Sunday.”

Hibs now head to Motherwell on Sunday for their Scottish Premiership opener and Ross knows his team will face a totally different challenge to that of Santa Coloma.

“We understand the challenge we’ll face on Sunday compared to these last two Thursday evenings but again we’ve reminded the players that we were the third best team in the league last season for a reason,” he said.

“When that’s out the way it will be Europe again. The quick turnaround will be a new experience for us, and needing to produce performances and then another one, and it’s something we’ve spoken about.

“It’s about making sure we start the season in that manner as well – the level of performance and belief that befits a team that finished in that position.”

Ross also singled out young Josh Campbell who made just his second start for his boyhood club.

He added: “He deserved to play tonight he’s had a good pre-season and had a good loan spell at Edinburgh City last year.

“We had a young team out tonight – I think five who started were 22 or under which is a pretty young team to play in Europe. I’m pleased for Josh because he’s a Hibs fan and is desperate to play for the club and to do well.”