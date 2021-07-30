SCOTLAND have added a fourth Test to their Autumn schedule with Tonga now set to take on Gregor Townsend’s side at Murrayfield on Saturday 30th October.
The fixture will lead into Scotland’s three previously arranged games inside World Rugby’s international window against Australia, South Africa and Japan on consecutive Saturdays in November.
Yesterday's press release highlighted the value of Scotland getting an extra game under their belts in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup, however the need to increase ticket revenues after 16 months of limited or no crowds is also a pressing matter.
"Ticket offers for the Tonga match – which is expected to be played with an afternoon kick-off – are being developed to help make the game accessible to everyone and will also be distributed in support of good causes," said the release.
