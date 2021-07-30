THE return of Super6 has been boosted by news yesterday that all 10 Friday night matches of the 2021 season will be shown live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer, starting with tonight’s campaign curtain-raiser between Boroughmuir Bears and Heriot’s at Meggetland.

The part-time professional league, which was launched in November 2019 to bridge the gap between club and elite rugby in Scotland, didn’t manage to complete its first season before Covid sent it into cold storage in March 2020. Now, at long last it is back, with tonight’s Edinburgh derby the first of three clashes to be played over the weekend.

Both sides contain a nucleus of familiar faces from that inaugural campaign, with a sprinkling of new recruits.

The Bears have former Scotland and Edinburgh full-back Tom Brown lining up in the No15 jersey. The 31-year-old is in the process of completing the qualifications for his post-pro rugby career as a pilot.

“I don’t want Tom to do anything other than come along and be himself, because he’s got nothing to prove to anybody," said Bears head coach Graham Shiel. "He’s just a really genuine individual who has fitted into the squad really well. When he imparts knowledge, the other players receive it really well, so it is great to have someone of Tom’s stature coming in to do that.”

The hosts are also boosted by the recruitment of former Scotland 7s scrum-half Kaleem Baretto and the return of powerhouse No8 Rory Drummond, who are both in the starting XV this evening.

Meanwhile, Heriot’s have another ex-Edinburgh pro in Cammy Fenton at hooker, while Scotland 7s and former Jed wing Callum Young will add some bite out wide.

“The guys are tense,” said Heriot’s head coach Andy Kelly. “They’ve had us barking at them for long enough, and telling them about Covid restrictions for long enough, so now they are just wired and ready to play. You can feel that energy in training."

Boroughmuir Bears (versus Heriot's at Meggetland on Friday 30th July, kick-off 7.30pm): T Brown; J Edumnds, R Kerr, R McCallum, C Ramm; T Pittman, K Barreto; R Duncar, C McKenzie, D Winning (co-captain), E Stewart, J Ficher, C Keddie (co-captain), S McGinley, R Drummond.

Subs: F Scott, G Cave, A McWilliam, E Ferrie, T Andrews, R Tait, K McGhie, G Faulds.

Heriot's: R Jones (vice-captain); J Couper, R McMichael, R Kay, C Young; B Houston, A Bell; A Nimmo, C Fenton, J Scott, R Leishman, C Marshall, I Wilson (captain), J McLean, J Mann.

Subs: M Liness, C Keen, S Cessford, R Seydak, F Hastie, J Hill, L Wheeldon, S Edwards.