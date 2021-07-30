EILISH McColgan, who is now a three-time Olympian, will be in the heats of the 5000m from 3am tomorrow morning while the heats of the first-ever 4x400m mixed relay at the Olympics will begin at 4am and could include Scots Zoey Clark and Nicole Yeargin.

The blue ribband event, the men’s 100m, kicks-off with the heats beginning at 3:35am.

In the pool, the final of the mixed 4x100m medley relay, which could include Scots Duncan Scott and Kathleen Dawson, as well as double Olympic champion, Adam Peaty, is at 3:35am tomorrow and before that, if she negotiated the semi-finals of the 200m backstroke safely overnight, Cassie Wild will go in the final at 2:37am.

On the shooting range, Seonaid McIntosh is likely to be in the mix for a medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions from 8am tomorrow.

If the sole Scot in the judo squad, Sarah Adlington, who is finally making her Olympic debut after near misses in 2012 and 2016, navigated the preliminary rounds of the +78kgs category overnight, she could be fighting for a medal from around 9am tomorrow.

Women’s football is at the quarter-final stage, with GB taking on Australia for a place in the semi-finals at 10am today and GB men’s hockey team face Belgium at 1:15pm.

Following silver medals from Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown, Team GB has the opportunity to pick up yet another triathlon medal when the mixed event starts at 11:30pm.

Grace Reid will go in the semi-finals of the 3m springboard from 7am tomorrow while in rugby 7s, the women’s quarter-finals begin at 9:30am this morning with the semi-finals at 3am tomorrow.

The third round of the men’s golf runs overnight from 11:30pm, with GB represented by Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood.

In tennis, the men's singles event reaches the semi-final stage in the early hours of tomorrow morning, with Novak Djokovic continuing his quest for the ‘Golden Slam’.