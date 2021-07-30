SCOTTISH sailor Anna Burnet hopes the Enoshima conditions won’t blow her medal shot away after surging up to second at the midway point of the Nacra 17 event.
The 28-year-old grabbed two firsts and one second place in three races in Thursday with partner John Gimson to sit pretty when action re-starts on Saturday morning, five points adrift of Italian duo Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.
Burnet said: “We know it'll change and I'm sure the next few days of racing will see the conditions changing.
"It's a less controllable strategy for sure, I think in those conditions which we had today it's a lot about the boat speed.
"If you get space on the course and you're fast, then it becomes a bit simpler and then in the light winds everyone evens up a lot more in speeds and anyone can win the race.”
Defending champion Giles Scott is on course for a repeat Finn gold in top spot headed into the rest day.
While Emma Wilson – the youngest sailor in the British team at 22 – is guaranteed a medal in the RS:X with the top three unassailable going into Saturday's double-points finale.
