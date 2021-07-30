A BUSY road in Glasgow has been locked down by police amid an ongoing incident.

Union Street has been taped off at its junctions with Argyle Street and Gordon Street. 

Police, the fire service and at least one ambulance are on the scene.

It's understood that police are responding to reports of a person in distress. 

A person at the scene told the Glasgow Times emergency services had been on the scene since 1am today. 

Police Scotland was approached for further comment. 

A police spokeswoman said: At 12.40am police were called to hotel in Union Street, Glasgow, following concern for a man who was standing on the ledge of the building.

"Officers, including police negotiators, are currently at the scene and enquiries are continuing. Union Street has been closed between Gordon Street and Argyle Street."