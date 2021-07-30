A TOURIST was locked in a public toilet in Largs for hours before emergency services were called to the scene to free him.

The Englishman got himself into a spot of bother at the bogs next to the waterfront in the Ayrshire resort town,with the local council being forced to apologise. 

Ian Murdoch, a independent councillor on North Ayrshire council, told the Scottish Sun: "We can’t have people coming to Largs and getting locked inside public toilets. Thankfully the chap was OK but he was in there for a considerable time.

“I know of at least one other occasion when a lady got locked inside the block.”

A spokesman for North Ayrshire Council said: “Believing the toilets were empty, our officer locked the door.

"We are sorry for any stress or discomfort the man suffered.”

A spokeswoman for the police added: "Officers received a report of concern for a person within a public toilet in Largs at around 8.25pm on Friday, July 23.

"The man was helped out with assistance from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”