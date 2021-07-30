BBC Proms is due to start on Friday in front of a live audience after the pandemic saw last year's event take place behind closed doors.
The Proms is one of Britain's most famous classical events where various performances take place over eight weeks.
Orchestral concerts take place daily, primarily in London's Albert Hall.
As orchestra's prepare to return to performing in front of a live audience, here's everything you need to know about this year's line-up and how you can watch.
When does the 2021 BBC Proms start?
The 2021 Proms gets underway at 7:30pm on Friday July 30 with a performance from the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
Tonights programme features Vaughan Williams' Serenade to Music, Francis Polenc's Organ Concerto, Sir James MacMillan's When Soft Voices Die and Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2 in D major.
It is the first time in over a year that many orchestras will perform to a live audience; last year's event largely took place digitally.
There will concerts played everyday until Saturday September 11, which marks the Last Night of the Proms 2021.
How can I watch the BBC Proms?
Don't fret if you don't have tickets, you will still be able to watch the Proms from afar.
Coverage will be available on BBC Two tonight from 8pm.
Going forward, the majority of coverage will be shown on BBC iPlayer and vailable to listen on BBC Radio 3.
Are any Scottish orchestras playing at the BBC Proms 2021?
The Scottish Symphony Orchestra will play on Friday August 6, Thursday August 26 and Saturday August 28.
Meanwhile, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra will play on Sunday August 1 when they will play Mozart's final three symphonies.
