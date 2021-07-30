Changes to the highway code are set to prioritise walkers and cyclists by creating a "road user hierarchy".

A new version of the highway code will be published this autumn after parliamentary approval, according to transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Pedestrians will have priority at junctions and zebra crossings as part of a £338 million package to boost walking and cycling from the department of transport.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming changes.

What is changing in the highway code?





Various changes are being made to the highway code.

While some may not wildly change they way you drive, it formalises what might previously have been considered as good etiquette.

The hierarchy will mean that those with the greatest potential to do harm, in most cases drivers, have the "greatest responsibility to reduce the danger they may pose to others".

It essentially formally introduces already unspoken rules; for example, if a driver is alongside a cyclist and an accident occurs, the driver of the vehicle will face the toughest questioning.

In addition, cyclists will have priority when turning out of junctions, meaning drivers will need to wait for the cyclist to go first.

Drivers will also be required to give cyclists 1.5m of space when overtaking in zones under 30mph, and 2m in areas over 30mph.

Why has the Government introduced changes to the highway code?





Changes to the highway code have been introduced in order to encourage people to travel more sustainably, making "air cleaner and cities greener".

Speaking on the move, Shapps said: "Millions of us have found over the past year how cycling and walking are great ways to stay fit, ease congestion on the roads and do your bit for the environment.

"As we build back greener from the pandemic, we’re determined to keep that trend going by making active travel easier and safer for everyone.

"This £338 million package marks the start of what promises to be a great summer of cycling and walking, enabling more people to make those sustainable travel choices that make our air cleaner and cities greener."