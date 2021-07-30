Eilish McColgan finished 10th in the second women's 5000m heat after being tripped during the run.
The Scottish Olympic hopeful had led the pack up until the coming together.
Her time clocked in was 15:09.68.
Her placing means she just misses out on the final.
A tough race for @EilishMccolgan in #Tokyo2020 5000m heats - a good run until she appeared to be clipped from behind and dropped back - finishes in 15:09.68 and 10th place sadly not enough to progress to final. #Olympics #Athletics #TokyoTwelve— scottishathletics (@scotathletics) July 30, 2021
Pic: Thanks @AthleticsImages pic.twitter.com/vMkJhOQ2mp
More follows
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.