THIS is the moment Batman was seen racing through the streets of Glasgow.
The city has been transformed yet again, but this time into Gotham City.
Filming has continued throughout the week for blockbuster film The Flash as Hollywood takes over for the second time this summer.
Following Indiana Jones giving the city an American makeover at the start of July, The Flash is now putting Glasgow in the spotlight once again.
The film, which will be part of the DC Universe will star Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as an older Bruce Wayne.
Crowds flocked to the barriers of the cordoned off streets to catch a glimpse of Batman- believed to be the stunt double for Ben Affleck’s Batman- fly through Renfield Steer giving chase to the Humvee on his batcycle.
As filming is set to carry on until Sunday, roads must be closed, and diversions put in place around the city centre.
From 8am to 7pm each day on the 30 and 31 July 2021, prohibition of pedestrian movements during filming will affect the following:
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Drury Lane for its full length
- Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
- Renfield Lane for its full length
- Renfield Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street
- St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- St Vincent Street between Wellington Street and West Nile Street
- West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
- West George Street between Hope Street and West Nile Street
- West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West George Street
- West Regent Streets between Hope Street and West Nile Street
