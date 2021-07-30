Over 1,400 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland during the last 24 hours. 

The latest Scottish Government figures reveal that a total of 1,456 new infections have been confirmed - that's a rise of 58 since Thursday. 

There were 25,990 new tests within that period that reported results - 6.2% were positive. 

During the past 24 hours, 6 new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus during the past 28 days. 

This means the total toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government now stands at 7,930.

A total of 60 people are being treated in intensive care yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19 - the same as yesterday - with 474 in hospital overall, a decline of 16.

The vaccination programme has seen 4,007,577 people receive their first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,162,662 receive their second dose. 

 

