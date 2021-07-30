Over 1,400 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland during the last 24 hours.
The latest Scottish Government figures reveal that a total of 1,456 new infections have been confirmed - that's a rise of 58 since Thursday.
There were 25,990 new tests within that period that reported results - 6.2% were positive.
During the past 24 hours, 6 new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus during the past 28 days.
This means the total toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government now stands at 7,930.
A total of 60 people are being treated in intensive care yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19 - the same as yesterday - with 474 in hospital overall, a decline of 16.
The vaccination programme has seen 4,007,577 people receive their first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,162,662 receive their second dose.
Scotland July 30
Summary
1,456 new cases of COVID-19 reported
25,990 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
6.2% of these were positive
6 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
60 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
474 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
4,007,577 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,162,662 have received their second dose
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment