The stage is set for a staycation summer in Scotland and thankfully there is no shortage of luxurious, magical or inspiring venues across the country. Ailsa Sheldon and Paul Trainer have selected some of their favourite destinations...here's part two of their list.

Monachyle Mhor, Lochearnhead

How on earth do you choose a room at lovely Monachyle Mhor? With sophisticated design-led ‘feature’ rooms, relaxed and spacious courtyard rooms, and simple and elegant farmhouse rooms, the commitment to design and luxury could not be clearer. In the beautiful hotel grounds more special places await - stay in a restored 1950’s showman’s wagon - or perhaps a rescued ferry waiting room? Our favourite has to be the architecturally stunning ‘In the Trees’ where you are exactly that, perched high up in the cosiest nest of all. There are often special events happening here too- we fancy the wine and whisky safari.

https://monachylemhor.net/

Traquair House, Innerleithen

Traquair is Scotland’s oldest inhabited house. Visited by 27 Scottish Kings and Queens, it dates back to 1107 and has been lived in by the Stuart family since 1491. Originally a royal hunting lodge, the house is now a popular tourist attraction with a maze in the grounds, craft workshops, a garden cafe and Traquair House Brewery occupying one of the wings There are four spacious double bedrooms furnished with antique furniture, canopied beds, and private bathrooms available for bed and breakfast stays this summer.

https://www.traquair.co.uk/

Dumfries House Lodge, Cumnock

Sitting in 2,000 acres of the Dumfries House Estate, the lodge is a charming country guest house. Built in 1750, the ‘Garden Cottage’ as it was known in the 18th century has individually styled guest rooms with access to sitting rooms and a dining room. Prince Charles led the team that has restored Dumfries House and Estate. During your stay you will be able to visit the majestic stately home, an outdoor swimming pool and adventure playground while enjoying woodland walks.

www.dumfries-house.org.uk

---

READ MORE: www.heraldscotland.com/news/19478257.amazing-places-stay-summer-part-1/

---

Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry

The elegant and cosy sitting room at Ballintaggart Farm is the perfect place to coorie in with tea, homemade cake and a stack of lovely books, and gaze over expansive views of the pretty Tay Valley. With only two bedrooms at the farm plus a wee cottage nearby, you’ll feel like honoured guests at Ballintaggart Farm. Hopefully soon the stunning on-site restaurant and cook school will be open again, until then enjoy the tranquility, walk in the woods, star-gaze and toast marshmallows on the fire-pit outside your room, and make sure to book a table for dinner at sister restaurant The Grandtully Hotel down the road.

www.ballintaggart.com

The Dell of Abernethy, Nethy Bridge

In all the pretty self-catering cottages at The Dell of Abernethy you’ll find cosy wood-burning stoves, comfy couches and well-stocked bookshelves, ideal for a relaxing break. Choose ‘Little Dell’ for a romantic hideaway for two, or ‘Dell Lodge’ for a larger group (sleeps nine). Skip the supermarket stop and allow the ‘Dell Grocer’ to fill your cottage with the best local produce including cheeses and charcuterie, oven-ready meals and delicious wines. From here marvel at the ancient Caledonian pines in Abernethy Forest, spot wildlife on a guided nature walk with a local expert, or visit the Cairngorm reindeer herd nearby.

www.thedellofabernethy.co.uk

Boath House, Nairn

An award-winning restaurant with rooms in the Highlands, Boath House was purchased as a ruin by Don and Wendy Matheson the early 90s. They spent six years on an ambitions renovation project for the Georgian mansion adding artwork and contemporary influences to the traditional surroundings. The Kale Yard is their garden cafe in an ornate walled garden, featuring a wood fired oven and sharing plates showcasing the best of local produce.

www.boath-house.com

Tinhouse, Isle of Skye

Perched high up overlooking The Minch on the North West of Skye and self-built by owners and local architects Gill Smith and Alan Dickson, Tinhouse feels like an artistic response to the landscape. Using agricultural corrugated metal sheeting for a luxury dwelling, Tinhouse has won many awards for its innovative design. The house sleeps two lucky people who will enjoy the cathedral ceilings, the open plan kitchen with a wood burning stove and incredible panoramic views, whatever the weather. Only week long bookings are accepted so take that AS your invitation to fully relax and immerse yourself in this beautiful place.

www.tinhouse.net

The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool

The Ceilidh Place is an Ullapool institution and makes a great place for a holiday in gorgeous Wester Ross, or a stop off on your way to the Outer Hebrides. Rooms are simple and very comfortable with a curated mini library in each room. We love the homely guest living room with its honesty bar, stuffed bookshelves and sunny balcony. There’s a great pub for local beers and a hearty meal, plus a welcoming cafe, a great bookshop and of course regular live music. If you love books, music and west coast craic, The Ceilidh Place is where to be.

www.theceilidhplace.com

Inverlochy Castle Hotel, Fort William

Queen Victoria wrote in her diary that she “never saw a lovelier or more romantic spot” than Inverlochy Castle when she came to stay in 1873, a description that still rings true today. The Scottish Baronial grandeur of the hotel is an imposing sight, siting in the foothills of Ben Nevis. Each of the 17 bedrooms and suites has its own individual design and character along with views of the grounds and private loch.

www.inverlochycastle.co.uk

No 26 By The Sea, Oban

On the seafront at Oban, this cosy boutique hotel opened last summer. The nine rooms have design themes including a garden room and a cabin room and each one has a view of the sea or woodland. Their Scottish room features a large four-poster bed, a balcony and contemporary tartan fabrics. There’s a small gym and two self-serving honesty bars. In the morning enjoy a cooked breakfast, smoothies, and mimosas in the Breakfast Room.

www.no26bythesea.com