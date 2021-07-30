Brought to you by Intelligent Car Leasing

Fiat’s new 500 is one of the greenest cars on the road, having been given a maximum five star score by Green NCAP, the environmental assessment body of Euro NCAP which provides car safety ratings.

The independent assessment body rated the Fiat 500 - now only available as a pure-electric model - highly in energy efficiency and emissions, beating two other compact models to have been recently tested.

The Honda Jazz 1.5 I-MMD Hybrid and Peugeot 208 1.5 BlueHDI 100 city cars were also put through their paces, rated at 3.5 and three stars respectively.

With electric cars producing no tailpipe emissions, the Green NCAP ratings show that these vehicles can easily lessen a driver’s environmental impact. The ratings don’t yet take into account ‘upstream emissions’ such as those linked to electricity generation or manufacturing, but they will in future.

Green NCAP notes that with a greater number of electric vehicles on the road, it is important for the electric grid to be powered by renewable electricity as much as possible to maximise the environmental benefits.

The new Fiat 500 is available with a choice of two battery sizes, and a maximum electric driving range of up to 199 miles on a charge.

The all-electric Fiat 500 joins just four other cars rated five stars by Green NCAP:

Hyundai NEXO

Hydrogen fuel cell models such as this Hyundai NEXO emit nothing more harmful than water and can be ‘fuelled’ almost as quickly as a conventional petrol or diesel car.

VW ID.3

The ID.3 represents the third major era in Volkswagen’s history after the Beetle and the Golf, hence the name. It’s already been joined by the ID.4 SUV and the forthcoming ID.5.

Hyundai Kona

The only manufacturer to feature twice in the list, Hyundai’s Kona has been very well received with its impressive combination of style, practicality, and extensive range.

Renault Zoe

The Zoe has been a huge hit for Renault and for many years has been the go-to choice for those looking for a small, affordable EV with impressive range.

It’s no surprise that four of the five 5-star cars are battery electric owing to their impressive clean air, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas green NCAP ratings. Hyundai’s NEXO, which uses a hydrogen fuel cell, is the only battery-electric car to receive a maximum score.

