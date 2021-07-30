FINNISH striker Eetu Vertainen is currently quarantining in Perth ahead of a possible move to St Johnstone. 

The 22-year-old has travelled to Scotland after a deal was agreed between the McDiarmid Park outfit and his current club Ilves. 

Vertainen will complete a medical with Saints once his quarantine period is over, and if passed, Herald and Times Sport understand that a deal will be agreed. 

Callum Davidson is keen to boost his attacking options after Guy Melamed left the club this summer after landing a historic cup double. 

Saints are gearing up for a European double header with Galatasaray next week in the Europa League, but it is unlikely that Vertainen will be involved.

The U21 international has bagged four goals in 11 games this term and can also be utilised in midfield. 

Former HJK Helsinki attacker Vertainen played in a friendly against Rangers two years ago and impressed during a 3-2 defeat to Steven Gerrard's side. 