IF, like me, you have been fixed to the TV this week glued to all the Olympic action, you've probably also been caught up in the debate around Team GB and how well or otherwise it has been performing.

For instance, I was asked yesterday about our rowing team and how bad an Olympics it has been for them.

Sure, we have produced more medals in the water than on it.

And I know the whole of Scotland will have lived every stroke as Duncan Scott swam to his first Olympic gold, not to mention two individual silvers to add to his medals from Rio.

This now makes him a five-time Olympic medallist and at the age of 24 I believe he can go on to become one of Britain’s greatest Olympians.

But what really moves me is that his performance in the pool will give hope to many youngsters around the country, by reminding them what is possible.

After all, is that not a big part of the Olympics?

So when I was asked to comment on the rowers from a man proudly wearing a Team GB cycling shirt as we stood recovering from a climb in the Surrey Hills, I asked the person to look through a different lens.

Rather than purely focusing on the fact they only had two medals and no gold, I said 'do you know how incredible it is just to make an Olympic team, to make a final?'

Yes, fourth place is possibly the worst place to finish but it still shows on that day you were the fourth best person in the world at what you do.

I know for sure that each athlete who sat on that start line did everything possible and left it all on the water.

I know many will question the funding and focus on the negative, but again we should shift the focus to what success is for the athletes who competed.

Maybe their goal was to make an Olympic Team. In that sense then they achieved their dream and for that we should celebrate it - not beat up on them.

In recent times I feel it has become that making an Olympic team is not enough.

We must ask ourselves what this line of thinking sends to young children starting out on sport. Are we telling them if they don’t win, they’re not good enough?

This kind of psychological approach is what damages people.

Remember these athletes are just like you.

As UK Sport set out a new performance pathway around winning well, I hope we will see a more whole person approach to training our future Olympic athletes.

On that note I just asked the man if it was his child in the boat how would he have felt?

And he changed his perspective from saying they performed poorly to saying he would have been proud.

We then both went our opposite ways on our bikes with lots to think about.

As I pedalled, I reflected on the Olympics so far and the human stories behind each athlete.

Looking away from the medals, I was thinking about what it means to be an Olympian for some people.

And there are several incredible stories of triumph that transcend sport

I'm pretty sure Masomah Ali Zada from Afghanistan who was representing the refugee Olympic cycling team wasn't concerned about what wheels she was riding or if she had the most aerodynamic kit.

For her, just becoming an Olympian was a dream. Where she finished wasn't all-important.

Her journey to the Olympic start line was one makes me think about how we approach sport in this country.

Have we developed a sense of entitlement about winning?

Watching the BBC Gold Rush documentary before the games threw up a mixed bag of emotions for me.

I was listening to athletes speak about how this pressure to win has created a culture in sport here in the UK that is maybe not completely looking after the human.

Masomah Ali Zada, on the other hand, shared with the world that she would have men throwing stones at her as she rode her bike in Kabul.

She said she WAS a winner, because she had achieved her goals, her dreams of becoming an Olympian and that aligned with her values of inspiring other women in Afghanistan that riding a bike because you love it is possible.

So as we reflect on those who did or didn’t win medals for Team GB, pause before you criticise them.

Maybe for them their goal was a bit like Ali Zada's: to overcome adversity, become an Olympian and inspire others to follow THEIR dreams.