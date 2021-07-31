People across the UK are being warned of a new cash machine scam after a viral TikTok video showed fraudsters tampering with withdrawal slots to steal people’s money.

In a viral video, scammers are shown tampering with bank machines to due unsuspecting victims out of their hard-earned cash.

Criminals trick customers into thinking there is only one withdrawal box by covering the ATM slots with a plastic cover.

Victims will think nothing has been dispensed and once they walk away the scammers will swoop in and take the money from behind the plastic cover.

The scam was brought to light by an eagle-eyed social media user who wondered why his money had not dispensed.

He then discovers a plastic cover on the ATM machine and when he peals it away he finds his cash is hidden behind.

The viral clip features a Nationwide Building Society cash point although due to the nature of the scam, any ATM could be affected including major banks and supermarkets.

Nationwide told The Mirror that customers should always remain vigilant.

A spokesperson said: “The type of incident highlighted in the video, although rare, can happen to ATMs anywhere at any time. Nationwide has a range of measures in place to try and combat these types of scams.

“However, as the video also demonstrates, it is important that people remain vigilant and check for any suspicious devices when using ATMs, especially those located outside.”

Santander and Barclays have moved to warn customers since the scam went viral.

A Santander Spokeswoman said: “Using a cashpoint is easy, convenient and almost always safe. But sometimes criminals tamper with cash machines to steal your card information, PIN, or cash.

“Always be vigilant when using an ATM – look out for any signs it might have been tampered with or damaged but also be aware of covering your PIN and ‘shoulder surfers’ hanging around.”

Barclays echoed Santander’s warning and highlighted red flags to look out for.

“Our message is that if you see anything unusual or suspicious at an ATM, do not use it - report it immediately to the police or the nearest branch,” a statement said.

UK Finance has issued guidance to customers who suspect suspicious activity at ATMs.

A statement said: "Cash machines are generally very safe to use, with millions of transactions every day, but it's still important to take some simple steps when withdrawing money.

“If you notice anything suspicious or unusual about an ATM, such as signs of tampering, don't use it and if possible alert nearby staff or call the police.”

It added: “If no cash comes out or your card is jammed, report it immediately to your bank or building society, ideally by calling them while you are still in front of the machine.”