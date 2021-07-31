A HOUSE fire in Glasgow city centre is being treated as deliberate by police.

They are now investigating the blaze in the city's Parnie Street.

It comes after we reported that four fire engines were sent to Trongate area of the Merchant City just after 9pm last night.

The brave fire crew then spent hours getting the inferno under control. They left just before 1am.

No one was injured but residents were evacuated.

The building has been passed over to Glasgow City Council’s Building Control according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Now police say the fire was deliberate and a probe has been launched.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services received report of a fire within a property on Parnie Street in Glasgow around 9.25pm on Friday, July 30.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

“Residents from the building have been evacuated and the road remains closed until the building is safe.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Parnie Street is home to several businesses and flats which are housed within tenement style buildings.

Earlier this month, the road was closed to allow for the filming of Indiana Jones 5.